Crime 4 mins ago 4:31 p.m.Reward offered in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of two men who are suspected in the shooting of the 14-year-old son of a Kannapolis Police officer. The teen was in their car with them as they pulled into their driveway on Finchley Drive where they saw two men apparently planning to break into the house.
