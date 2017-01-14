Crime 4 mins ago 4:31 p.m.Reward offe...

Crime 4 mins ago 4:31 p.m.Reward offered in shooting death of 14-year-old boy

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of two men who are suspected in the shooting of the 14-year-old son of a Kannapolis Police officer. The teen was in their car with them as they pulled into their driveway on Finchley Drive where they saw two men apparently planning to break into the house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
a weird dude on here (Dec '15) Jan 2 Laugh 2
Landis power utilities Jan 2 OysterEater 2
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Dec 23 Tim 27
Animal abuse Dec 15 Help cabarrus 1
Internet Dec 9 Jmreyn0224 1
News Camp E-Ma-Etu An Eckerd Youth Alternatives camp... (May '07) Dec 5 Denise 249
Ricky stutts Nov '16 Dongle 1
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,644 • Total comments across all topics: 277,604,364

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC