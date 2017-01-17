Anthony Frazier

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WBTV

Police are offering a $15,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the killing of a 14-year-old boy, and son of a Kannapolis police officer, who was shot in northeast Charlotte Monday night. Anthony Frazier died on Tuesday at Carolinas Medical Center, and according to an uncle, his organs were donated to help others in need.

