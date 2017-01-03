A locked gate at Charlotte's old Stat...

A locked gate at Charlotte's old Statesville Road landfill

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: WBTV

Idle for nearly a half-century, the overgrown 155 acres of city-owned property north of uptown, in an industrial area off Statesville Road and Interstate 85, seems ripe for development. Whiffs of garbage give away its past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
a weird dude on here (Dec '15) Jan 2 Laugh 2
Landis power utilities Jan 2 OysterEater 2
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Dec 23 Tim 27
Animal abuse Dec 15 Help cabarrus 1
Internet Dec 9 Jmreyn0224 1
News Camp E-Ma-Etu An Eckerd Youth Alternatives camp... (May '07) Dec 5 Denise 249
Ricky stutts Nov '16 Dongle 1
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cabarrus County was issued at January 05 at 3:15PM EST

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,633,442

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC