3-alarm house fire breaks out in Kannapolis
An investigation is underway after a three-alarm fire broke out involving a mobile home in Kannapolis Monday night, displacing two elderly people. According to the Rowan County Emergency Services, the fire started in a detached garage around 7:15 p.m. along the 1500-block of Buffalo Street and spread through the garage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Secret Asian Man
|28
|What's up with Garland Faw (Dec '09)
|Jan 21
|Steve
|82
|Eric Whetstone (Apr '12)
|Jan 16
|Enzo the Baker
|11
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|a weird dude on here (Dec '15)
|Jan 9
|SuzyHomeMaker
|4
|Landis power utilities
|Jan '17
|OysterEater
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC