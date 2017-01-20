2017 brings rash of murders to Charlotte

2017 brings rash of murders to Charlo...

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help in solving a rash of homicides during the first two weeks of 2017. The Charlotte Observer reports that only hours after police held a news conference on Friday to issue the plea, officers were called out to investigate the city's seventh homicide since New Year's Day.

