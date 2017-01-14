14-year-old boy shot to death in Nort...

14-year-old boy shot to death in North Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Porterville Recorder

Police in North Carolina are looking for two men wanted in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told local news outlets that Anthony Frazier died at Carolinas Medical Center on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Porterville Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
a weird dude on here (Dec '15) Mon Laugh 2
Landis power utilities Mon OysterEater 2
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Dec 23 Tim 27
Animal abuse Dec 15 Help cabarrus 1
Internet Dec 9 Jmreyn0224 1
News Camp E-Ma-Etu An Eckerd Youth Alternatives camp... (May '07) Dec 5 Denise 249
Ricky stutts Nov '16 Dongle 1
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,020 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,414

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC