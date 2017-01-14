14-year-old boy shot to death in North Carolina
Police in North Carolina are looking for two men wanted in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told local news outlets that Anthony Frazier died at Carolinas Medical Center on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Porterville Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a weird dude on here (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Laugh
|2
|Landis power utilities
|Mon
|OysterEater
|2
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Dec 23
|Tim
|27
|Animal abuse
|Dec 15
|Help cabarrus
|1
|Internet
|Dec 9
|Jmreyn0224
|1
|Camp E-Ma-Etu An Eckerd Youth Alternatives camp... (May '07)
|Dec 5
|Denise
|249
|Ricky stutts
|Nov '16
|Dongle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC