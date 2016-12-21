Small-town NC voters who backed Trump want him to keep his jobs promise
They helped elect him. Now what do Donald Trump voters in North Carolina's small- to mid-size towns expect from this businessman who's about to become the country's 45th president? That was the word heard over and over again last week as the Observer asked residents of this former textile town in Cabarrus County which of Trump's many campaign promises they most want him to keep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Tim
|27
|Landis power utilities
|Dec 19
|Tacosoup
|1
|Animal abuse
|Dec 15
|Help cabarrus
|1
|Internet
|Dec 9
|Jmreyn0224
|1
|Camp E-Ma-Etu An Eckerd Youth Alternatives camp... (May '07)
|Dec 5
|Denise
|249
|Ricky stutts
|Nov 30
|Dongle
|1
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|Nov 28
|Tosha
|95
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC