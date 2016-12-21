Rowan Chamber's January gala coming up

Rowan Chamber's January gala coming up

Monday Dec 5 Read more: WBTV

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce's 91st Annual "Gala" Meeting will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017, 6 p.m. at Livingstone College Hospitality Center, 530 Jake Alexander Blvd. West in Salisbury. Novant Health Rowan Medical Center is the Title Sponsor.

Kannapolis, NC

