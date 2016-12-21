Rowan Chamber welcomes new officers

Tim Norris, Vice President of Healthcare Management Consultants, and Janet Spriggs, Chief Operating Officer of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, have been named respectively Chair of the Board and Chair-elect for the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce. "The Chamber is honored to have such wonderful business volunteers in our leadership succession," said Ted Goins, 2016 Chair of the Board.

