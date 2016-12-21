Man wanted for Enochville store robbery now on Most Wanted list
The man accused of robbing Ron's Quick Grocery in Enochville has now been placed on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list. On December 7, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office began investigating a robbery at Ron's Quick Grocery that occurred at about 8:15 pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Dec 23
|Tim
|27
|Landis power utilities
|Dec 19
|Tacosoup
|1
|Animal abuse
|Dec 15
|Help cabarrus
|1
|Internet
|Dec 9
|Jmreyn0224
|1
|Camp E-Ma-Etu An Eckerd Youth Alternatives camp... (May '07)
|Dec 5
|Denise
|249
|Ricky stutts
|Nov 30
|Dongle
|1
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|Nov '16
|Tosha
|95
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC