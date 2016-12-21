Man wanted for Enochville store robbe...

Man wanted for Enochville store robbery now on Most Wanted list

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: WBTV

The man accused of robbing Ron's Quick Grocery in Enochville has now been placed on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list. On December 7, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office began investigating a robbery at Ron's Quick Grocery that occurred at about 8:15 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Dec 23 Tim 27
Landis power utilities Dec 19 Tacosoup 1
Animal abuse Dec 15 Help cabarrus 1
Internet Dec 9 Jmreyn0224 1
News Camp E-Ma-Etu An Eckerd Youth Alternatives camp... (May '07) Dec 5 Denise 249
Ricky stutts Nov 30 Dongle 1
looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09) Nov '16 Tosha 95
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,096 • Total comments across all topics: 277,439,168

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC