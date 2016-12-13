Kannapolis City Council approves rezoning for proposed distribution center
Monday night, the Kannapolis City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request from the TPA Group from Atlanta. The three parcels, totaling 117 acres, is located on NC 73 at Macedonia Church Road.
