Kannapolis City Council approves rezoning for proposed distribution center

Tuesday Dec 13

Monday night, the Kannapolis City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request from the TPA Group from Atlanta. The three parcels, totaling 117 acres, is located on NC 73 at Macedonia Church Road.

