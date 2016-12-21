Kannapolis Christmas parade set for Saturday; Safrit named Grand Marshal
Starting at 6 p.m., the parade begins at the intersection of Main St. and Dale Earnhardt Blvd., and concludes at the intersection of Vance and West Avenues. Thousands come out each year for this event, so make sure you get your spot early, organizers say.
