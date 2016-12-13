Kannapolis approves streetscape design

A major component of the Kannapolis Downtown Revitalization Plan is the infrastructure and streetscape improvements planned for West Avenue and the surrounding streets. Over the past year staff has been working with DFI and Land Design to examine options for the best design for a streetscape that is unique, has green space, outdoor dining and social ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.