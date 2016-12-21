Ex-worker and partner charged with fr...

Ex-worker and partner charged with fraud against towing company

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: WBTV

The investigation began when Sgt. Overcash of the China Grove Police Department contacted Rowan County Sheriff's detective Nate Phillips on December 1. Jeremy Good, the owner of Lebleu Towing and Recovery, reported that a past employee, Harry Ingram, had been using a fleet card that belonged to Lebleu Towing to make numerous unauthorized transactions.

