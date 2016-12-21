Crime 16 mins ago 9:59 a.m.Two charged in fatal Kannapolis shooting
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. Deputies in Rowan County arrested two men in connection with a fatal shooting early Sunday morning. According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, detectives responded to a reported shooting on Carter Street in Kannapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Tim
|27
|Landis power utilities
|Dec 19
|Tacosoup
|1
|Animal abuse
|Dec 15
|Help cabarrus
|1
|Internet
|Dec 9
|Jmreyn0224
|1
|Camp E-Ma-Etu An Eckerd Youth Alternatives camp... (May '07)
|Dec 5
|Denise
|249
|Ricky stutts
|Nov 30
|Dongle
|1
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|Nov 28
|Tosha
|95
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC