Source: Locke Volunteer Fire Department

Source: Locke Volunteer Fire Department

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Nov 27 Read more: WBTV

Local firefighters who spent days fighting wildfire in western North Carolina are being praised for the active role they took in saving lives and property. Firefighters from the Locke Volunteer Fire Department, as well as Salisbury, Kannapolis, Concord, and several other departments committed firefighters and equipment to the effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Fri Tim 27
Landis power utilities Dec 19 Tacosoup 1
Animal abuse Dec 15 Help cabarrus 1
Internet Dec 9 Jmreyn0224 1
News Camp E-Ma-Etu An Eckerd Youth Alternatives camp... (May '07) Dec 5 Denise 249
Ricky stutts Nov 30 Dongle 1
looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09) Nov 28 Tosha 95
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,188 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,878

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC