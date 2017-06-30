Stolen car found wrecked

Stolen car found wrecked

A Kankakee man reported his car stolen to police after 1 a.m. Friday, only to find out it had been involved in an accident an hour earlier. According to a report, the man said his Chrysler 300 was taken from a parking lot in the 400 block of South Dearborn Avenue.

