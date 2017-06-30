Police search for Pioneer Park shooter

Police search for Pioneer Park shooter

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Police continue to search for the person who shot a 27-year-old man multiple times inside Pioneer Park in Kankakee on Sunday. According to Kankakee police, the victim was shot in the groin area and a knee while others, including children, gathered in the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James baker 16 hr HUD Sucks 3
Where in Indiana is Josh House? 16 hr HUD Sucks 2
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system Jun 9 Board one voter 2
Drug Problem May '17 Concerned Citizen 1
Katelyn hodge May '17 Concerned 3
damian mailloux Apr '17 Armageddon 4
Brewery? Apr '17 Armageddon 2
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,537 • Total comments across all topics: 282,271,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC