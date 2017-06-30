Heartland teams up with Chick-fil-A f...

Heartland teams up with Chick-fil-A for annual Market Wide Blood Drives

Through July 5, Chick-fil-A is teaming up with Heartland Blood Centers to give back to donors for their generosity. Every donor gets a gift certificate for a free chicken meal.

