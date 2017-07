Happenings listings for July 6, 2017

This is one of the pieces of art on display at The Wonder of Water Art Show featuring Artists with Autism at Merchant Street Art Gallery, 356 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

