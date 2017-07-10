'Finding Frank (Lloyd Wright)' about to become easier
You might have seen Peter Pagast - jeans covered with thick layers of paint from past projects - hovering in the air painting thick black lines onto the side of a building on Court Street in Kankakee. Using scaffolding to reach the top of the wall, Pagast, an artist from Bradley, is working on a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired mural commissioned by the city of Kankakee.
