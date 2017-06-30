Fast start for Kankakee River Fishing Derby
Shawn Seabaugh, of Clifton, fishes from shore at Fisherman's Park in Kankakee shortly after sunrise this morning. Seabaugh had been trying to catch fish that were tagged for the annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby at two locations on the river with his brother and son since midnight.
