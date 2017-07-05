Blotter: July 5, 2017

Kelvin D. Taylor, 27, of Pembroke Township, was charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery after Bourbonnais police arrested him on July 2. According to a report, Taylor was upset about a cellphone. He hit and kicked his pregnant girlfriend.

