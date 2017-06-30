2 injured in separate firework accidents

A 35-year-old Manteno man suffered injuries from an accident involving fireworks at Manteno Sportsmen's Club on July 3. The man was lighting off his own fireworks near the beach area when he was struck in the right hand and left leg by one that caused a large gash, according to a police report. On July 4, Kankakee Fire treated a 41-year-old man from St. Anne for lacerations to the hand and minor burns.

