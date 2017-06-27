Week in photos: June 26 - July 2

Week in photos: June 26 - July 2

Waylon Walsh, 7, of Bradley, plays the air guitar while dancing Tuesday night to an oldies cover band, Silhouettes, during the first Summer Concert Series at Perry Farm Park hosted by Fieldstone Credit Union. The series, held Tuesdays at 7 p.m., continues July 11 with country band Mason Rivers.

