Time ticking on city sticker deadline

19 hrs ago

While no Kankakee resident likes the $35 vehicle sticker, one point is very clear: A $35 sticker is more bearable than a $70 sticker. At 5 p.m. Friday, the city will no longer be selling the yellow front-window stickers for $35, but rather the price will be doubled, noted city comptroller Elizabeth Kubal.

