Time ticking on city sticker deadline
While no Kankakee resident likes the $35 vehicle sticker, one point is very clear: A $35 sticker is more bearable than a $70 sticker. At 5 p.m. Friday, the city will no longer be selling the yellow front-window stickers for $35, but rather the price will be doubled, noted city comptroller Elizabeth Kubal.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where in Indiana is Josh House?
|Jun 25
|TPup77
|1
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|Jun 9
|Board one voter
|2
|Drug Problem
|May '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May '17
|Concerned
|3
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
