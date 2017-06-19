Squaw Creek, Kankakee's Hidden Waterway
Lillie's "Blarney Castle" stone tower was a Riverview landmark from the 1880s until about 1915. Although the tower was romantic in appearance, its actual role was much more prosaic: the Lillies used it to dispose of ashes from the furnace and fireplaces of their large home.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where in Indiana is Josh House?
|16 hr
|TPup77
|1
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|Jun 9
|Board one voter
|2
|Drug Problem
|May 27
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May '17
|Concerned
|3
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
