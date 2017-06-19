Squaw Creek, Kankakee's Hidden Waterway

Lillie's "Blarney Castle" stone tower was a Riverview landmark from the 1880s until about 1915. Although the tower was romantic in appearance, its actual role was much more prosaic: the Lillies used it to dispose of ashes from the furnace and fireplaces of their large home.

