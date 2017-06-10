Sheila Gay Moulton

Sheila Gay Moulton

Sheila is survived by her mother of Muncie; daughter, Leah Rae Moulton of Franklin; son, Stephan Lee Moulton and wife, Kari, of Bradley, Illinois; sisters, Sandra Kay Beaty and husband, Tom, of Muncie, and Sharla Fay Silbernagel and husband, George, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandsons, James Daniel Moulton and Luke Nathaniel Moulton; nieces and nephews, Benjamin and Elizabeth Beaty of Indianapolis, Andrew, Josiah, Christina and Faith Silbernagel of Colorado Springs, and Colby and Allen Posey of Hereford, Texas; and the father of her children, Leonard Wayne Moulton. She was a member of the Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee, Illinois, and worshipped at Franklin Wesleyan Church in Franklin.

