See Limelight's prequel to the boy who never grew up

Paul Snyder, middle, of Kankakee, and Case Koerner, of Bourbonnais, perform in "Peter and the Starcatcher" during a dress rehearsal Monday night at the Kankakee Public Library The show opens Friday evening. Cast members of the show Peter and the Starcatchers perform during a dress rehearsal Monday Night at the Kankakee Public Library The show opens Friday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.