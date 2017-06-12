Q&A: Author of fantasy novel set in Kankakee

There are cults on Court Street and demons in Governor Small Park, at least according to Mandy Madrox, author of "Nephilim House of Mephisto," the first in a series of fantasy novels that take place in Kankakee. The book follows Raven, a young woman who survives a terrible car crash only to learn that she plays an important role in the war between angels and demons, who have come to do battle on Earth.

