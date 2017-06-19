Perfect weather for a run
Autism fundraiser draws hundreds in a lasting legacy of Kilbride family More than 20 years later, the Kilbride Family Classic 5K Run and 2-Mile Walk for Autism has become an annual tradition for the whole community. This Father's Day weekend marked the last race hosted by the Kilbride family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|Jun 9
|Board one voter
|2
|Drug Problem
|May 27
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May '17
|Concerned
|3
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Demon Hunter
|52
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC