Ownership change at Midwest Transit
There is a change in ownership of Midwest Transit Equipment in Kankakee, one of the largest bus dealerships in the Midwest, but the move for the 41-year-old company should not be a dramatic one. John McKinney, the company's president and CEO and the former president of Navistar's Global Bus division, is heading the new ownership group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where in Indiana is Josh House?
|Jun 25
|TPup77
|1
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|Jun 9
|Board one voter
|2
|Drug Problem
|May '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May '17
|Concerned
|3
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC