Outdoor inspiration

Three women look at the waterfall and the koi pond in the garden of Caleb and Natalie House's home in Bourbonnais during the Kankakee Kultivators 24th Annual Garden Tour Thursday. Fran LaBeau and Hernan Maldanado wait for visitors to their home in Momence during the Kankakee Kultivators 24th Annual Garden Tour Thursday.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where in Indiana is Josh House?
|Sun
|TPup77
|1
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|Jun 9
|Board one voter
|2
|Drug Problem
|May 27
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May '17
|Concerned
|3
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
