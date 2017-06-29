New tactic in fight against opioid epidemic
Don Allegro, of the U.S Attorney's Office in Rock Island, speaks at Kankakee Community College Tuesday during a training session for law enforcement and first responders on the requirements needed to prosecute drug induced homicide cases. More than 130 police officers and prosecutors attended a training session at Kankakee Community College Tuesday led by Don Allegro of the U.S Attorneys Office in Rock Island on the requirements needed to prosecute drug induced homicide cases.
