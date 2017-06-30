New leadership for Salvation Army

New leadership for Salvation Army

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Majs. Nik and Jodi Montgomery, currently assigned to Elkhart, Ind., will assume the leadership of the Salvation Army post in Kankakee on Sunday. The Montgomerys will be installed at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where in Indiana is Josh House? Jun 25 TPup77 1
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system Jun 9 Board one voter 2
Drug Problem May '17 Concerned Citizen 1
Katelyn hodge May '17 Concerned 3
damian mailloux Apr '17 Armageddon 4
James baker Apr '17 Armageddon 2
Brewery? Apr '17 Armageddon 2
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,271 • Total comments across all topics: 282,151,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC