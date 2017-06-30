New leadership for Salvation Army
Majs. Nik and Jodi Montgomery, currently assigned to Elkhart, Ind., will assume the leadership of the Salvation Army post in Kankakee on Sunday. The Montgomerys will be installed at 11 a.m. Sunday.
