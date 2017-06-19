Molotov cocktail attack fizzles out
An argument regarding a gun is believed to have led to a Molotov cocktail attack at a home in Kankakee on Tuesday night - but the firebomb never ignited. That's when one of the men was asked to leave the home in the 700 block of West Harbor Street.
