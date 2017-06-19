Midewin discussion series set for Kan...

Midewin discussion series set for Kankakee library

Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

The Friends of the Kankakee Public Library will be presenting a series of talks starting this Thursday on the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie just north of Wilmington. On that evening, Tom Biske, a Midewin volunteer, will be holding a presentation on "The Overview of Midewin Past, Present and Future'' at 7 p.m. The second talk is scheduled for Aug. 22 with Kelly Gutknecht, a conservationist at Midewin, discussing "The 'B' Word: The Midewin Bison Herd" at 7 p.m. The final talk will be on a yet-to-be-determined date in October with Logan Blankenship, assistant superintendent of the Midewin Hotshots, discussing "Who We Are, What We Do and Why.'

