Michael Costanza picked as 'media and culture' director for Kankakee
Michael Costanza, who has been a part of the Kankakee Public Library staff in its adult services department, will be leaving to take a new role with the city of Kankakee. The 34-year-old, a 2000 graduate of Kankakee High School, will serve as the city's director of media and cultural engagement.
