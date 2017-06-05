Michael Costanza picked as 'media and...

Michael Costanza picked as 'media and culture' director for Kankakee

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Michael Costanza, who has been a part of the Kankakee Public Library staff in its adult services department, will be leaving to take a new role with the city of Kankakee. The 34-year-old, a 2000 graduate of Kankakee High School, will serve as the city's director of media and cultural engagement.

