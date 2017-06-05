Meals program begins for large number...

Meals program begins for large number of qualifying school children

Madison Olejniczak, left, and Mia Ecker, both 8-year-olds from Bourbonnais, practice a handshake between bites of their free snacks at day camp at the Kankakee Area YMCA as part of Northern Illinois Food Bank's Summer Meal Program, which provides families with access to breakfast, lunch and snacks for their children at more than 120 sites across northern Illinois.

