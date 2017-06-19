Man pleads guilty in Circle K robbery

Man pleads guilty in Circle K robbery

Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

A Kankakee man will be sentence in October after pleading guilty Wednesday in federal court for a series of robberies in Kankakee and Champaign counties in July and August 2016. Thomas James, 33, plead guilty in U.S. District Court in Urbana and he will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal Service pending sentencing.

