Man held on $100K bond for domestic b...

Man held on $100K bond for domestic battery

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

A Kankakee man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly battering his girlfriend and trapping her inside a home in the 700 block of Francine Drive. Keith A. Woodruff, 25, was charged with domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a domestic violence crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system Jun 9 Board one voter 2
Drug Problem May 27 Concerned Citizen 1
Katelyn hodge May '17 Concerned 3
damian mailloux Apr '17 Armageddon 4
James baker Apr '17 Armageddon 2
Brewery? Apr '17 Armageddon 2
Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13) Apr '17 Demon Hunter 52
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kankakee County was issued at June 17 at 5:40PM CDT

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,830,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC