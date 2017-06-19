Man arrested in fatal crash identified

A Kankakee man was arrested Saturday morning for driving on a revoked license following a fatal crash with a man driving a golf cart along Warner Bridge Road near the Illinois State Rifle Association's gun range in Bonfield. Kankakee County sheriff's police arrested Levi Johnson, 30, after the crash that killed 70-year-old Monee resident Melvin Peterson.

