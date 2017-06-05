Man arrested after using racial slur
A 64-year-old Kankakee man was arrested by Kankakee police for disorderly conduct after he used a racial slur with an employee of a business in the 200 block of West Court Street on June 2. Officers later found him at his home on North Washington Avenue and arrested him.
