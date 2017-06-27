Local student makes All-State product...

Local student makes All-State production of 'Big Fish'

Kayla Johnson, left, who will be a senior this year at Kankakee High School, with Kylah Eason, 2016 graduate, in the 2015 production of "Annie Get Your Gun." Johnson was just selected to be in the All-State production of "Big Fish," winning out over 300 other high school students from across the state.

