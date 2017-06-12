Latest crime-fighting tool comes at no cost

Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and interim Police Chief Price Dumas listen as Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe speaks Monday afternoon about a mobile app that allows users to anonymously report to law enforcement during a press conference. Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and interim Police Chief Price Dumas listen as Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe speaks Monday afternoon about a mobile app that allows users to anonymously report to law enforcement during a press conference.

