Kankakee man killed in online sale gone bad
A 31-year-old Kankakee man is dead after being shot in University Park in an apparent online sale gone awry. Kevin C. Jarrett and another person arrived by car in the 800 block of White Oak Lane at 10:45 p.m. Thursday to meet a buyer to complete a sale arranged on the website letgo.com , University Park Police said.
