Kankakee man indicted on multiple charges

Dale Garbin, of Kankakee, was indicted on federal charges of conspiring to traffic in contraband cigarettes, conspiring to distribute controlled substances/analogues and money laundering. A grand jury in St. Louis indicted the 60-year-old Garbin and 34 others on May 24, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney General's office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

