Ideas for outdoor living at Kultivato...

Ideas for outdoor living at Kultivators' Garden Walk

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Tim and JoAnn Mongee from Naperville talk about the flowers within Rita Kroesch's garden during the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Walk in 2015. Grecian statues adorn one of the gardens of Dr. Joseph and Kathy Miesenbach as guests enjoyed the Kankakee Kultivators' Garden Walk in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system Jun 9 Board one voter 2
Drug Problem May 27 Concerned Citizen 1
Katelyn hodge May '17 Concerned 3
damian mailloux Apr '17 Armageddon 4
James baker Apr '17 Armageddon 2
Brewery? Apr '17 Armageddon 2
Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13) Apr '17 Demon Hunter 52
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kankakee County was issued at June 13 at 6:47PM CDT

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,235 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC