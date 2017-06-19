Heartland Blood Centers Teams Up With Chick-fil-A for 3rd Annual Market Wide Blood Drives
Chick-fil-A will team up with Heartland Blood Centers, Chicagoland's largest blood center, to give back to our donors for their generosity. To help replenish the blood supply during critical summer months surrounding the 4th of July Holiday, Chick-fil-A will be hosting a market-wide blood drive at every location offering every donor a certificate for a FREE chicken meal courtesy of Chick-fil-A! As an added bonus all donors will also receive a $10 Target gift card as a special thank you from Heartland.
