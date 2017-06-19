Heartland Blood Centers Teams Up With...

Heartland Blood Centers Teams Up With Chick-fil-A for 3rd Annual Market Wide Blood Drives

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

Chick-fil-A will team up with Heartland Blood Centers, Chicagoland's largest blood center, to give back to our donors for their generosity. To help replenish the blood supply during critical summer months surrounding the 4th of July Holiday, Chick-fil-A will be hosting a market-wide blood drive at every location offering every donor a certificate for a FREE chicken meal courtesy of Chick-fil-A! As an added bonus all donors will also receive a $10 Target gift card as a special thank you from Heartland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system Jun 9 Board one voter 2
Drug Problem May 27 Concerned Citizen 1
Katelyn hodge May '17 Concerned 3
damian mailloux Apr '17 Armageddon 4
James baker Apr '17 Armageddon 2
Brewery? Apr '17 Armageddon 2
Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13) Apr '17 Demon Hunter 52
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC