Happenings listings for June 22, 2017
The Kankakee Municipal Band performs its first concert of the season on June 1 at the Don Palzer Band Shell at Bird Park. The band will play again at 7 p.m. today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|Jun 9
|Board one voter
|2
|Drug Problem
|May 27
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May '17
|Concerned
|3
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Demon Hunter
|52
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC